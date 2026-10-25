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School Board: Hold Your Ground

The recent news refers to an issue from a local organization with an agenda to promote. This is not about the flag at the High School.

This is about private non-profits, corporations, individuals using public buildings/space to promote their ideology.

Case in Point The creche no longer displayed in front of City Hall at the front of the Plaza. Today the High School tomorrow the White House?

The School Board made the correct decision. School Board Hold your Ground

Judith Friedman
Sonoma

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