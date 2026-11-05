SSU Hires 2nd Coach for Revived Sports Program

By Steven Serafini

Sonoma Valley Sun Sports Editor

After bringing back its NCAA Division II sports program following a two-year hiatus, Sonoma State University made its first coaching hire a month ago, as Aaron Landon, with a decade of college coaching experience that included three titles and two NCAA Division II Regional appearances, became the head coach of the men’s basketball team.

Last week SSU hired its second coach in the same sport, with Molly Marrin, who led Regis University’s women’s basketball team to three NCAA Division II Tournament appearances and two consecutive Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) Tournament championships, will take the helm of the Seawolves’ women’s hoops squad.

Marrin compiled a 169-115 head-coaching record at Regis University in Denver, from 2015 to 2025, after working in Division I recruiting and player development at the University of Denver, the University of San Francisco, North Dakota State University, Wright State University, and the University of Northern Colorado.

Named South Central Region Coach of the Year in 2023, and being a finalist for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association National Coach of the Year award, Marrin also had a four-year playing career at Regis, earning first-team All-RMAC honors and two selections to the RMAC All-Tournament Team.

Marrin was also recognized as the Denver-based university’s Female Student Athlete of the Year, and she graduated in 2003 with a bachelor’s degree in communications. She also holds a master’s degree in sports administration from Northern Colorado University.