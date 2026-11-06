Auction of Antique Ukraine Icons

Proceeds to Renovate Kaniv Hospital ICU.

By Kaeti Bailie

Sonoma’s Sister City Kaniv, Ukraine is in need of a new ICU at the local hospital, and they have asked for Sonoma’s help. The total renovation is expected to cost about $220,000 USD. They are asking us to provide $9,000 toward the total.

Since the beginning of the war with Russia, Sonomans have generously donated over $186,000. This life-saving money has helped ship a City-donated ambulance, purchase commercial rechargeable batteries for schools, refugee assistance and more.

The SSCA/Kaniv committee is holding an auction of eleven valuable antique Orthodox Icons to help fund this project. If you would like to own one of these beautiful antique Icons, go to the SSCA auction site URL – https://givebutter.com/IconAuction .

The people of Kaniv and the SSCA wish to thank Sonoma for its continued generosity – without you none of our contributions to Kaniv would have been possible. You are saving lives.

Kaeti Bailie is Chair of the Sonoma Sister Cities Association, Kaniv Committee.