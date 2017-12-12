Richard Dale honored with regional public service award

Posted on December 12, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Board County Board of Supervisors today awarded a prestigious Jefferson Award to Richard Dale, executive director of the Sonoma Ecology Center, for “Excellence in Community Leadership and Civic Engagement.”

Dale this year developed the Sustainable Sonoma initiative, which has gathered leaders working on social issues, health and the local economy to help shape a sustainable future.

A founder of the Sonoma Ecology Center 27 years ago, Dale also heads the North Bay Climate Adaptation Initiative. He has more than 30 years experience in environmental policy.

The Jefferson Awards Program is a national recognition system designed to highlight public service in America. Each year the Board of Supervisors solicits nominations from the public.

This year there were 21 well-qualified exceptional individuals, non-profits, and boards who were nominated. In addition to Dale, these five nominations were selected as the 2017 award recipients:

Chris Brokate (Individual) – founder of Clean River Alliance and environmental activist.

Lisa Carreño (Individual) – involved in many aspects of community service.

Tony Crabb (Individual) – founder of Career Technical Education Foundation.

North Bay Industries (Nonprofit) – creating opportunities for adults with disabilities.

PDI Surgery Center (Nonprofit) – providing critical dental surgery to underserved families.

“The Board of Supervisors greatly values the relationships the county has with local community partners,” said Board Chair Shirlee Zane. “These relationships help leverage resources to maximize high quality services to the community.”