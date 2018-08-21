Former Hanna Boys Center staffer sentenced for sex offenses

Posted on August 21, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Kevin Scott Thorpe, who previously had plead no-contest to 11 sex offenses against four separate teenage victims when he worked as a caseworker at the Hanna Boys Center, was sentenced today to 21 years in state prison.

The 40-year-old Rhonert Park man used his position of authority to prey upon vulnerable kids, said District Attorney Jill Ravitch. “The prison term is appropriate for the nature of criminal offenses committed.”

The case began when a former student at the Hanna Boys Center came forward and disclosed sexual abuse committed by Thorpe, the student’s assigned caseworker at the school.

The Sheriff’s Department conducted an investigation that corroborated the former student’s account, and led to the discovery of additional victims. After Thorpe was charged, three adult men and one juvenile victim testified at a preliminary hearing in May 2018. During the hearing, the three men described being victimized by Thorpe during their teens while at the Hanna Boys Center.

The fourth victim was called as a witness but had difficulty discussing his interactions with Thorpe, according to the DA’s report. The lead detective in the case later testified at the hearing about what that victim had previously reported.

Thorpe ultimately pled no-contest and was found guilty of five counts of unlawful oral copulation accomplished by duress, five counts of unlawful oral copulation with a minor, and one count or annoying or molesting a child. Five of those convictions are “strikes” under California’s three strikes law.

Per the terms of the plea agreement, Thorpe was sentenced to 21 years in state prison. Thorpe will be required to register as a sex offender pursuant to Penal Code section 290 upon his release.

“We hope the conclusion of the criminal case will assist the victims in moving forward with their lives,” said Ravitch.