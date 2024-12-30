CARE Community Briefing on Zoom: Immigrant Rights Resources

In response to the incoming Trump administration’s inhumane threats of mass arrests, detention, and deportations, California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued updated model policies and recommendations to guide public institutions in complying with California law limiting state and local participation in immigration enforcement activities.

Attorney General Bonta issued updated guidance for courthouses, healthcare facilities, colleges and universities, K-12 schools, labor agencies, public libraries, and shelters. This guidance is intended to help staff develop practical plans to protect the rights of immigrants and their families to safely access public institutions by limiting support of immigration enforcement activity at these institutions. While the guidance is tailored to certain types of public institutions, any institution that is accessible to the public may choose to adopt a similar policy to protect the rights and safety of their patrons. The public is in encouraged to register for this virtual event to learn more about these resources.

Date and Time: Jan 10, 2025, 11:00 a.m.

To Register for the Zoom event: CLICK HERE