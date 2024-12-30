 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Christmas Tree recycling

December 30, 2024

The Sonoma Valley Girl Scouts Troop 10404 is again offering their Christmas tree recycling program for the community. For the New Year, January 4th and January 11th. 

A few changes this year to highlight:

  • Reservations and donations are now accepted via Sonomagirlscouts.com
  • If you do not make a reservation, your tree is not guaranteed to be picked up.  Please make a reservation at Sonomagirlscouts.com or email sonomagirlscouts@gmail.com.
  • Lindsay Bennett is this year’s Christmas tree recycling volunteer coordinator
  • Recommended donation amount is $15, and check can be sent to: Sonoma Girl Scouts PO Box 355, Sonoma, CA 95433.
  • If your tree is not picked up by 4PM, please call SonomaGirlScouts@gmail.com or (707) 205-1233.

(Below Left to Right): Elise Hill, Isla Bennett and Kaila Seyms undaunted by the weather

 

 

 

 

More from Main StoryMore posts in Main Story »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sonoma Sun | Sonoma, CA Copyright © 2005-2024 Sonoma Valley Sun Newspaper ·
Advertise · Contact Us · Site Admin Log in

The Sonoma Valley Sun is a nonprofit, tax-exempt publication under the auspices of Inquiring Systems Inc., an IRS accredited fiscal sponsor in compliance with IRS Code 501(c)(3)