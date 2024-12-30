Christmas Tree recycling

The Sonoma Valley Girl Scouts Troop 10404 is again offering their Christmas tree recycling program for the community. For the New Year, January 4th and January 11th.

A few changes this year to highlight:

Reservations and donations are now accepted via Sonomagirlscouts.com

If you do not make a reservation, your tree is not guaranteed to be picked up. Please make a reservation at Sonomagirlscouts.com or email sonomagirlscouts@gmail.com.

Lindsay Bennett is this year’s Christmas tree recycling volunteer coordinator

Recommended donation amount is $15, and check can be sent to: Sonoma Girl Scouts PO Box 355, Sonoma, CA 95433.

If your tree is not picked up by 4PM, please call SonomaGirlScouts@gmail.com or (707) 205-1233.

(Below Left to Right): Elise Hill, Isla Bennett and Kaila Seyms undaunted by the weather