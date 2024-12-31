Local Leaders Offer Some New Year’s Resolutions

The Sonoma Valley Sun newspaper reached out to our locally elected leaders to find out if they have any New Year’s resolutions related to their leadership role. So far, we’ve received the following:

Sonoma County First District Supervisor Rebecca Hermosillo:

“Personally- spend more quality time with family and most importantly my 87 year old mom. Professionally – Create a strong foundation for my incoming D1 team and my County colleagues. Increase communication and interaction with constituents and focusing on at least one priority issue in each part of the district to move forward in the first six months in office.”



City of Sonoma Mayor Patricia Farrrar-Rivas:

“To connect with people in our community, meet with people I have not had a conversation with, and be curious.”



Sonoma City Council Member Sandra Lowe:

“To support the Mayor’s environmental and sustainability initiatives.”

Sonoma City Council Member Jack Ding:

“As we welcome the New Year, I extend my warmest wishes to you and your family. The year ahead promises to be one of significant transitions, particularly at the federal level. While we may be a small town, our resilience and optimism have always guided us through change.

In 2025, our city will complete the City General Plan, a visionary roadmap for the next 20 years of Sonoma’s development. This plan is not just a document; it is a collective effort to shape our shared future. I encourage every community member to participate in this milestone initiative. This “great book” will reflect the diverse voices of Sonoma, ensuring that each resident sees themselves as part of our story—because this town belongs to all of us.

Affordable housing will remain one of our top priorities. To address this challenge, we must create opportunities for young people to secure quality jobs and stable incomes, enabling them to thrive and live here in Sonoma. This effort includes diversifying and strengthening our local economy, embracing new technologies, and fostering connections with San Francisco and Silicon Valley, particularly as artificial intelligence and innovation reshape our world.

Harmony—a cornerstone of Confucianism —,embodies an ideal social order, where individuals within a community maintain balanced relationships and fulfill their roles, contributing to collective well-being and stability. Let this be our guiding principle as we work together to build a stronger, more united community.

As we strive for progress, we must not forget the most vulnerable among us—those facing challenges and hardships, including immigrants and disadvantaged individuals. They, too, are integral members of our community and family. With homelessness having increased nationally by 18% in 2024, let us reaffirm our commitment to making Sonoma a home for everyone.

Together, let us move forward with hope, compassion, and determination to make 2025 a year of shared success and inclusive growth.”

Council Member John Gurney:

“To continue working with my fellow council members in the best interest of the Community at large. I look forward to our 2025 Goal Setting on January 30th with public participation to help set the direction, programs and services for the community.”