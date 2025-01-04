County Supervisors Meeting to Set Priorities on Jan. 10 – Public Invited

What issues would you like to see the Board of Supervisors tackle in 2025? Share your suggestions on Friday, Jan. 10 during a special meeting of the Board of Supervisors in Sebastopol.

At the beginning of each year, Sonoma County supervisors hold an offsite meeting to set priorities for the upcoming year. The public is invited to address the Board of Supervisors during the Jan. 10 meeting, which will be held at 8:30 a.m. at Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St.

“This meeting is a chance for our board to align our priorities and lay the groundwork for the coming year,” said Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, chair of the Board of Supervisors. “We want to hear from as many constituents as possible so that the community’s priorities are truly reflected in the work that we do.”

Spanish translation will be available. If a commenter is unable to attend in person, they may email comments for the Board of Supervisors to bos@sonoma-county.org.