Hwy. 37 to Close Between Hwy. 121 and Vallejo at 9 p.m. Weeknights beginning Jan. 6

Caltrans is slated to begin overnight work on eastbound State Route 37 between the State Route 121 junction near Sears Point and Railroad Avenue in Vallejo beginning Monday, Jan. 6, at 9:00 p.m.

Caltrans will conduct drilling operations on weeknights only as part of its mitigation efforts against rising sea levels. We expect this work to be completed by Feb. 1, 2025.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured north on SR-121, east on SR-12, and south on SR-29 to the 37/29 connector. Westbound traffic will be unaffected by this work.

SR-37 Overnight Closure Schedule:

Jan. 6 to Feb. 1: Monday Evenings to Saturday Mornings, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans QuickMap