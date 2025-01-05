The Valley’s Beavers Are Happy and Hard At Work at Night

According to Sonoma County Regional Parks, “beavers are nocturnal and delightfully uncoordinated ecosystem engineers who may not win any dance competitions, but they have an important role to play.”

Once viewed as nuisance animals, beavers are now recognized as a vitally important part of a healthy ecosystem: helping retain water on the landscape by creating dams and ponds, which increases groundwater recharge, improves summer river and creek flows, extends seasonal flows and raises moisture levels in vegetation during wildfire season.

Beavers once occupied many waterways in California but trapping and eradication efforts reduced those populations dramatically. We’re thrilled that several beaver families have made homes in your regional parks, where they’re helping build climate resilience one dam at a time.

Check out the full video HERE