A Petition to County Supervisors for Sanctuary County Status To Be Presented on Friday

The Immigrant Defense Task Force of the North Bay Organizing Project is presenting a petition to the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Friday to protect immigrants.

Members of the public are invited to add their names.

In part, the petition reads: “we are facing a huge threat – the real possibility of mass deportations, the mass trauma brought on by separating children from their parents, probable economic disruption and devastation because of the loss of thousands of essential workers in agriculture, hospitality, child and elder care, and domestic services. You must act NOW to protect everyone in our county from the devastating impact that mass deportations would have on our community’s culture and well-being.”

To add your name to the petition, click HERE.