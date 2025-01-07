Sonoma Speakeasy Celebrates 10 Years and a Change in Ownership

Sonoma Speakeasy is changing ownership again.

Ten years ago, Jodi and Gary purchased a hole in the wall bar from a guy who called himself Sonoma Sachimo, (Robert O’Maoilriain), and were met with incredible challenges expanding the small space and turning it into an inviting (and actually legal) space for music lovers to enjoy. Jodi became known as the Singing Bartender as she balanced her love of singing with her role as owner/bartender. It was wonderful to behold.

The Speakeasy became one of the best live music, open mic, karaoke venues in the North Bay under Jodi’s management, and Jodi is excited to turn over the reigns to Ladonne. “She’s very smart and very cool and I know she’s going to do a great job,” Jodi praised the new owner.

After ten years, Jodi and Gary have decided to move away, and are currently building a house in Ukiah, from which they plan to visit Sonoma often.

Ladonne Valtierra (pictured with husband Ruben) is thrilled at the opportunity to continue Jodi and Gary’s vision for our community in providing a place for people to come play and listen and dance to the music that our community offers. She additionally intends for the Speakeasy to become integral to the support of our community, including fundraising opportunities when needed and to provide a place to hold special events.

Ladonne tells the story,“The way we ended up purchasing the Speakeasy was incredibly synchronistic! My husband and I had just the week before been talking about how cool it would be to buy the Speakeasy, and literally not one week later, Jodi approached my husband and asked if he would be interested in buying it. We looked at each other and just laughed. We decided that we would be foolish to not jump on the opportunity when the Universe so clearly dropped it into our laps.

My husband Ruben is a touring musician and is gone for many months out of the year, so I will be the one running the Speakeasy on a day to day basis. With Ruben’s musical contacts, we will be able to bring a fresh and different “vibe” into the Speakeasy, but also provide a place for the bands that we all know and love to play.

Jodi has built and grown an amazing palate and vision in which I can continue the colorful and beautiful artwork that is the talent in and around the Sonoma community and provide a place for the tourists that help support the economy in our town to enjoy as well.

Jodi has also hired and maintained an excellent staff that I will keep on. They are incredibly talented at what they do and I feel blessed to have them agree to stay during this weird transition time.

We will be officially taking over on February 1st and already have a very talented group of musicians scheduled.”

2/1: Sonoma County’s Volker Striffler Band and party to kick things off/Including raffles and prizes

2/7 and 2/8 Jacob Benning Trio

2/14 The amazing latin jazz vibes of El Trio

2/15 Groove Incident

2/21 Local Bands

2/22 Sean Carscadenn Trio

Ladonne is planning to possibly integrate an open mic night. She is bubbling with ideas on how to enjoy this magical musical space, and we are looking forward to seeing how Ruben and Ladonne transform the space into their dream Speakeasy.

The Speakeasy’s 10th Anniversary Party is scheduled for January 18th. Live music will be performed by the Jacob Benning Trio 8-11:30

Sonoma Speakeasy is, and will continue to be a venue for live music, and is located at 452 First St. E. in The Mercato, down a secret pathway, just around the corner from the Chocolate Cow, before you get to La Salette.