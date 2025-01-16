Larson Park Improvement Project Moving Ahead This Year

The majority of funding for Phase 1 construction has been secured, and Sonoma County Regional Parks is in the process of completing the improvement plans and specifications to secure our building permits and publicly bid the project.

The project includes updated water and sewer service for a new restroom, full asphalt concrete resurfacing of the tennis courts area and conversion of one court to four pickleball courts, renovated soccer field, baseball field, and basketball and ball wall courts, drinking fountains, and small group and family picnic sites.

Regional Parks anticipates that utility and other initial site prep work will occur over the winter, with the majority of the construction beginning in the spring of 2025 and completed by November 2025.

For a master plan map, CLICK HERE