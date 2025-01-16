Praxis Speaker on Zoom: Anne Sheridan – The Degrowth Movement

Anne Sheridan has worked with SanDiego350, California Doughnut Economic Coalition, Degrowth California, DegrowUS, and the International Degrowth Network to develop strategy, advocate for policy, and build organizational capacity. She is motivated by a vision of a world where everyone works to meet each other’s needs through the compassionate, collaborative, and ecological management of resources. Her work focuses primarily on cultivating tools and practices for participatory decision-making and conflict transformation in a care-based economy. Anne also enjoys conspiring with others in resisting systems of domination. She holds a Masters degree in Degrowth: Ecology, Economics and Policy from the Autonomous University of Barcelona in Spain, the only university to offer such a degree in the world.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 24 at 4:00 pm on Zoom

This event is part of Praxis Peace Institute’s 6-part Climate Crisis series.

Tickets: $15 for Praxis Members – $20 General

www.praxispeace.org