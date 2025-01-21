R.I.S.K.-Sonoma Presents “Let’s Talk About Fentanyl: Poison and Prevention”

R.I.S.K.-Sonoma (Resources, Information, Support, and Knowledge) will be hosting a community discussion about the dangers of Fentanyl and accidental poisonings, particularly among young people. The town hall-style meeting will take place Monday, February 10, at the Sonoma Valley Boys and Girls Club, 100 Verano Avenue, in Sonoma. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event will run from 6 to 8 p.m.. Light refreshments will be served. The community is invited to attend the free presentation to discuss the dangers of Fentanyl, learn how lives can be saved, and discuss how to protect our community from synthetic drug deaths.

“R.I.S.K.-Sonoma, knows that the topic of Fentanyl concerns many people in our community,” says Leslie Nicholson, director of the nonprofit parent support network. “We want to give a voice to families who have been tragically impacted by Fentanyl poisoning. Our goal is to create a forum to educate the community about Fentanyl and the steps being taken to help prevent more deaths.”

Fentanyl, a synthetic and highly dangerous drug, accounts for 79 percent of deaths among young people 15-29, higher than any other age group. Fentanyl is often sold deceptively as Xanax, Percocet, or Oxycodone, and is often unknowingly added to drugs such as cocaine, ecstasy, meth, and heroin. People of any age are at risk from Fentanyl, including seniors who cannot afford prescription medications and are unknowingly scammed by fake online pharmacies, creating another population of adults at risk for Fentanyl poisonings and deaths.

Joining the presentation will be Sonoma Police Chief Brandon Cutting; Mona Leonardi, founder of the Leonardi Foundation; and Christina Julian, representing the Song for Charlie organization.

Each panel member will make a presentation, followed by a question and answer session, moderated by Mindy Neves, a parent and advocate for local youth.

R.I.S.K.-Sonoma is a Sonoma Valley nonprofit founded ten years ago. In addition to providing resources for families needing help, R.I.S.K. has hosted community and parent forums on mental health, binge drinking, social media and youth, opioid issues, school safety, marijuana and the teenage brain, as well as suicide prevention.