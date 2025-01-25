Book Becoming Art 芸術になった本

By Anna Pier

On January 18 the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art opened to the public a spectacular exhibition, Book Becoming Art 芸術になった本, featuring contemporary, hand-crafted artist books that showcase the artistry and innovative possibilities of bookmaking. Three guest co-curators from Sonoma have brought this remarkable artistic and cultural opportunity to our Valley.

Simon Blattner, for over 35 years CEO of a paper company, was also a maker of handcrafted paper and handmade books, including one purchased by Stanford, and others in the Library of Congress. Before Blattner, now 87, had to stop the very physical craft of papermaking, he had achieved his object, which was to “make paper good enough for artists to trust.”

He often visited Japan for business. “I love the Japanese aesthetic for paper.” There were dozens of handmade papermakers there. He added, “I knew in my heart of hearts that the Japanese were making artist books.” Aware of the Japanese “almost religious feelings around paper as an art,” Blattner began to think, about five years ago, about an exhibition of Japanese artist books. Linda Keaton, Executive Director and Chief Curator of SVMA, introduced him and his associate Barbara Wells to Maki Aizawa, book artist and founder of Amu, whose mission is to bring together arts, cultures and communities. Maki was able to identify book artists, some of whom are her friends and associates. Simon and his wife Kimberly traveled to Japan for ten days in September 2023 with Aizawa, who was born and raised there. They visited Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, Nagoya and Nara, meeting with about fifty artists. The team selected the works of 20 artists, who have lent their 47 pieces to the show.

Co-curator Barbara Wells, who has worked with Blattner since 2013, says she, Simon and Maki have “leaned into letting the show express its own personality.” Wells points out that this is contemporary work and work not usually seen in the media. Elaborating, she said they wanted to present Japanese art in an honest way, not drawing on either stereotype – the old Shogun view, or the “Anime and ramen” view of Japan. She said this installation has been challenging, to express the artist’s particular intention with a piece by the way they display it.

The team has been assisted by Seiji Shinohara, eminent scholar and curator of artist books shows in Japan. Shinohara meticulously packed much of the collection for shipping and traveled to Sonoma to assist in the elaborate installation. He has been curating the work of book artists in Japan since 1994, as gallery owner and then Ashigawa Museum curator. Shinohara explained that book art originated in the western US in the ’50s, then came to Japan in the ’60s.

Blattner says this exhibition is “one of a kind in the American art world. It’s unique, the work is spectacular.” Anticipating the inevitable query, “It doesn’t look like a book?” Blattner says the artist book is an art form, about an artist who loves books turning books into art. Asked about his favorite piece, he chose the fired Webster’s Dictionary – shown with the curators on the cover. “Such a knockout. A literal example of a book becoming art.”

Barbara Wells chose as her favorite part of the exhibit Maki Aizawa’s extraordinary interpretive contribution, 108 pieces of mulberry paper hand-stitched by 35 women after the earthquake and tsunami in their town, Maki’s hometown. The extraordinary long “book” is draped and swirled overhead, leading visitors into the exhibition. Wells observed, “It represents so many things – tragedy, craft in papermaking and sewing techniques, ultimately the healing power of community coming together.” She added, “Maki’s vision was necessary to bring it all together, and to bring this exhibit all together.” Maki herself says she is “overwhelmingly grateful that it’s finally come together, forming the shape. And very grateful to the community, to bring this alive.”