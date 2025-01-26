2025 City Council Goal Setting Session on Jan. 30th

The City of Sonoma has invited the community to participate in the upcoming Council Goal Setting Session on Thursday, January 30th from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The event will be held in the Blue Oak Room at the Lodge at Sonoma.

This meeting will provide a unique opportunity for the community to engage with the City Council at the start of the day to contribute to the establishment of key goals and priorities for 2025.

Event Details:

Date: January 30, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (*or until the meeting concludes)

Location: Blue Oak Room, Lodge at Sonoma, 1325 Broadway, Sonoma

Public Comment Period: The public is encouraged to attend and share their thoughts during the public comment period, which is expected to begin at 10:00 a.m. This is an excellent opportunity to voice your opinions, suggestions, and concerns directly to the City Council.

Public Comments can also be submitted in advance in writing if not able to attend in person. Send comments to cityhall@sonomacity.org.

The public’s participation will play a crucial role in ensuring that the goals and priorities set align with the needs and aspirations of the Sonoma community.