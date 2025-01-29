Applications to Serve on the 2025-2026 Civil Grand Jury Are Now Open

The Sonoma County Civil Grand Jury (CGJ) is an independent institution with the principal function of overseeing all aspects of county, special districts and city governments in the County to ensure that the best interests of its residents are being served.

The 19 Grand Jury members are selected annually from applications submitted by County residents to serve a one-year term.

Why Become a Civil Grand Juror? The ability to act as a community watchdog overseeing fiscal responsibility, efficiency, and honesty provides a public forum for accountability by departments, agencies, and elected officials. The privilege of serving on the County CGJ provides the opportunity for a county resident to learn more about the administration and operation of the government in Sonoma County.

Applications. Applications for the 2025-2026 Civil Grand Jury are now open! Sonoma County Superior Court judges interview and nominate prospective Grand Jurors from the submitted applications. Application forms may be obtained at the Sonoma County Superior Court online or by clicking the QR code below. For more information about the Civil Grand Jury, CLICK HERE