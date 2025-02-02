Sonoma Valley Hospital’s Annual Community Report is Available

The theme of Sonoma Valley Hospital’s 2024 Annual Community Report is Healing Here at Home. Entirely bilingual, “This year’s theme underscores the hospital’s commitment to delivering high-quality, accessible healthcare to its neighbors and friends,” says CEO John Hennelly. “Of note is our recognition by the Lown Institute. SVH earned top rankings in Health Equity, Value, and Outcomes highlighting our ongoing dedication to providing equitable and high-quality care.”

Highlights to celebrate include Bringing Care into the Community, Social Responsibility & Excellence, and Expansion of Specialist Access. Also, the 3Tesla MRI is an incredible addition to the SVH diagnostic suite, allowing it to provide top-tier diagnostics locally. And SVH continues to strengthen a sense of community by deepening its partnerships with organizations in the valley and beyond.

Copies of the SVH Annual Community Report are available at Sonoma Valley Hospital.

