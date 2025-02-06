Proposed Sonoma Valley Developments Pose Traffic Disaster

Editor,

The news coverage and editorial stance about the pending disaster at SDC is greatly appreciated. Another pending disaster is the proposed Hannah development, which if memory serves, calls for approximately 500 units of housing at the corner of Arnold Drive and Agua Caliente, between the Hannah Center and St. Leo’s Church. This is only a couple miles south of SDC on Arnold Drive, and would add hundreds more cars to the already disastrous traffic situation in case of fire or other disaster. The additional traffic would be disastrous even in everyday terms. Please keep us informed about the status of this development in addition to your excellent coverage of SDC.

Michael Lockert

Sonoma