From Being Seen to Being Silenced?

Visibility, Civil Liberties, and New Threats to LGBTQ Rights

By Wake UP Sonoma Inform and Educate Team

Recently, a Pride flag was removed from Sonoma Valley High School without public discussion. After community members objected, it was restored. For some, this may have seemed like a minor administrative decision. For LGBTQ students, it likely felt like something else: a signal that being seen for who you are is under threat. That signal is not occurring in isolation.

A Nationwide Push to Narrow Visibility

The American Civil Liberties Union is currently tracking more than 400 anti-LGBTQ bills nationwide in its 2026 legislative tracker. The categories are revealing:

Restricting student and educator rights

Weakening civil rights protections

Free speech and expression bans

Public accommodation bans

Barriers to accurate identification documents

Healthcare restrictions

Pause on that list. A significant portion of the legislative energy is focused not on overturning marriage equality — which remains settled law (at least for the moment) — but on the ecology of visibility: what can be said in classrooms, what can be displayed, what identities can be formally recognized, and what young people can safely disclose.

This week in Kansas provides a stark example. As typical, the group being targeted is transgender people – a small, easy target with already low visibility.

The Kansas Legislature overrode the governor’s veto to enact a law invalidating driver’s licenses and birth certificates that list a gender marker different from a person’s sex assigned at birth. Transgender residents are now being required to obtain new documents reflecting their birth-assigned sex — at their own expense — and face potential penalties if their identification does not conform.

This is not symbolic politics. It directly affects people’s ability to drive, work, travel, and function in daily life. It also sends a clear message: official recognition of your identity can be withdrawn.

Only a handful of similar bills are advancing in California, and they are unlikely to pass here. But political strategies do not respect state borders. They move through national advocacy networks, media narratives, and local governance battles — especially at school boards, where small procedural decisions can carry large cultural weight. Which brings us back to the Pride flag at Sonoma Valley High School.

Visibility Created the Conditions for Equal Rights

In the decades after Stonewall, LGBTQ civil rights activists pursued a strategy that was both personal and political: come out.

The reasoning was psychologically sophisticated. People fear what is abstract. They soften when the “other” becomes someone they know: a coworker, a sibling, a neighbor.

Coming out was not merely self-expression. It was a deliberate civil rights strategy. By increasing visibility, the movement reshaped public opinion. As more Americans realized they already knew and cared about LGBTQ people, support for equal treatment grew. That visibility laid the groundwork for anti-discrimination protections and, eventually, marriage equality. The movement did not simply demand rights. It changed the social conditions under which rights could be granted and defended.

Today’s Strategy: Reduce the Conditions of Visibility

Now, look again at the 2026 legislative landscape. A striking number of bills aim not at adult relationships but at youth, schools, speech, and documentation. That focus is not accidental. If visibility helped build support for equality, then reducing visibility is an effective strategy for those seeking to reverse it.

If schools cannot acknowledge LGBTQ identities, students learn that queerness is unspeakable

If teachers fear professional consequences, they self-censor.

If Pride symbols are labeled “political,” inclusion is reframed as improper.

If policies encourage pronoun policing or forced disclosure, openness becomes risky.

If access to accurate IDs is restricted — as in Kansas — daily life becomes more precarious, and public presence can shrink.

You do not need a sweeping law declaring second-class citizenship to weaken civil liberties. You can accomplish much of the same effect by narrowing what is considered acceptable to see, say, or formally recognize in public institutions.

Rights Erode Quietly

History shows that retrenchment often begins subtly. Visibility is recast as “divisive.” Inclusion is labeled “political.” Public symbols are questioned. Administrative changes occur without robust debate. Over time, minority identities are acknowledged in fewer places. The public sphere becomes less hospitable. The everyday humanizing contact that sustains acceptance becomes less common. Support softens, not necessarily because people grow hostile, but because familiarity fades.

That is why a Pride flag is not “just a flag.” It is part of the civic infrastructure of being seen.

What Sonoma County Can Do

Sonoma County has long traditions of civic engagement. Those habits are a powerful defense against quiet erosion.

1. Insist on transparency.

Public institutions should articulate, in writing and in open session, what policies govern symbols of inclusion and how decisions are made.

2. Participate locally.

National movements often focus on school boards precisely because turnout is low at their meetings. Showing up raises the civic cost of opaque decision-making.

3. Support LGBTQ youth organizations.

Groups such as Positive Images and LQBTQ Connection provide critical support networks for young people in Sonoma County. When institutional signals wobble, community infrastructure matters even more.

4. Stay informed.

The ACLU’s legislative tracker offers a practical map of tactics in play nationwide. Recognizing patterns early helps communities respond proportionately and calmly.

5. Remember the lesson of history.

Visibility worked. It created familiarity. Familiarity created durable support for equal rights. That lesson did not expire when marriage equality became law.

The Civil Liberties Lesson of Being Seen

In Sonoma County, we face a choice. Visibility can be narrowed quietly — through administrative decisions, document rules, or speech restrictions. Or it can be defended through transparent governance, steady civic participation, and a simple principle: every person deserves to be fully seen and respected in the public square.