SVUSD Funding Not Based on Enrollment

So, David Bell acknowledges that their decision regarding the charter school cost the district almost a million dollars? And he thinks that’s okay because current Sonoma Valley teachers will leave to teach at the Charter School? Ridiculous. And please stop bringing up declining enrollment— SONOMA VALLEY UNIFIED IS NOT FUNDED BASED ON ENROLLMENT. Our board has been told this multiple times and still keeps bringing it up even though it does not change the funding we receive!

— Rebecca J, Sonoma