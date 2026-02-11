Rejects Elimination of Director of Wellness & Inclusion at Schools

On February 6th, SVUSD revealed significant intended staffing cuts, including the Director of Education Services – Student Wellness & Inclusion. The Director of Wellness & Inclusion ensures all SVUSD students have access to a supportive, equitable, and inclusive learning environment. She oversees district wellness and school counseling, provides access to school and community resources, and works to remove barriers to students’ education. The Acting Superintendent wants to cut this position.

This, immediately following the Board President’s decision to pursue his own personal agenda to remove the pride flag at SVHS. This, after the Acting Superintendent was complicit in this pursuit by directing compliance with his order. This, after SVHS school counselors and school psychologists requested to meet with district staff to review discipline practices that may disproportionately negatively impact Latinx students. The Acting Superintendent invited herself to the meeting only to shut down this discussion. This, after the Board intended to close Flowery, impacting predominantly Latinx families, until public outcry and courage from Trustee Guzman forced them to reconsider. This, after the Board’s decision to approve the MacArthur Charter application despite the absence of a comprehensive special education plan and at significant financial cost to the district.

The Acting Superintendent is proposing and the Board is considering cutting the one district administrative position dedicated to equitable access for all students. This is now an established pattern from the Acting Superintendent and Board: an indifference to or actively harming our minority and marginalized students. This is shameful. Reject the elimination of this Director position.

Kalia Gurnee

School Counselor

Sonoma Valley High School