A Neighbor Day

In Sonoma, we know something about neighbors.

When the fires came, people did not ask who believed what, or who voted how, or where anyone came from. They knocked on doors. They opened their homes. They fed strangers. They rescued animals. They stood together in shock and kindness, because in moments like that, we remember something ancient and true: we are each other’s safety.

I’ve spent years studying how the natural world holds itself together under stress. One thing is always true: in every interaction, both sides are changed. Giving is never one-way. When a system works, every act of support strengthens both the giver and the receiver.

People are no different. Every one of us wants to matter. To be seen. To be of value to someone else.

And when we act for one another, we feel that truth in our bodies. It’s quiet, but unmistakable. We are wired for this. We are all alike in that need. And we are all different in the gifts we carry.

Some people are calm in crisis. Some know how to organize. Some bring food. Some bring tools. Some bring humor. Some bring presence.

We notice this in emergencies. But in ordinary life, we forget. We live side by side without really seeing one another. The gifts are still there, but unspoken, unacknowledged, unused.

So I want to offer a simple idea: a Neighbor Day.

A day when we knock on the doors of the people who live near us — not to ask for anything, not to fix anything — but simply to say: I see you. I’m glad you’re here. If things ever get hard, I hope we’ll take care of each other.

— Gil Magilen, Sonoma