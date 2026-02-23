Valentine’s Day Message from Kaniv, Ukraine

Dear Stephanie, Dear Kaeti, Dear Sonoma Friends

Every year, as winter draws to a close, a wonderful holiday awaits us — Valentine’s Day. One of the most vital forces that sustains us throughout our lives is love. Love exists in the universe in many different forms. Therefore, when we say “Love,” we mean “Life.

We in Ukraine constantly feel your sincere help, support, love, and friendship. Your support is a stand for Life in its struggle against Death. Thanks to you, we are able to reclaim many lives from Death — both on the front lines and in the rear. This is meant quite literally. In this sense, we are all participants in a historical drama of biblical proportions.

Please accept our warmest wishes on this beautiful holiday. We wish for you to overcome the challenges of this current period, and we wish you peace, good health, and, of course, Love!

All you need is Love!

Anatoliy Leontyev

President Kaniv Friendship Association