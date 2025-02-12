Study Assesses Gaps, Opportunities for Programs That Address Food Insecurity in Sonoma County

A major new report released today by the Sonoma County Human Services Department identifies gaps and opportunities to improve local safety net services that distribute healthy, nutritious food to people in need.

The 77-page report, presented today to the Board of Supervisors, offers a series of potential solutions for local government agencies and nonprofits to reduce food insecurity in Sonoma County.

“While Sonoma County is fortunate to have a wide range of options to feed people in need, this report shows that more work is needed so people don’t go hungry,” said Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, chair of the Board of Supervisors. “Addressing the root causes of food insecurity will ensure that all residents, especially the most vulnerable, have access to nutritious and culturally appropriate food.”

Nearly 13 percent of U.S. households experience food insecurity, a term that describes the experiences of people who lack access to sufficient food, or food of adequate quality, to sustain an active, healthy life. Food insecurity rates are higher in households with children, households composed of people of color, and among people experiencing homelessness.

The report found that food insecurity has increased in Sonoma County since the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by inflation, rising food prices, high housing costs, and the end of temporary assistance programs funded by the federal government during the pandemic.

More than 40,000 low-income residents in Sonoma County receive subsidies to purchase food through CalFresh, the state food stamp program operated locally by the Sonoma County Human Services Department. An active network of local nonprofits, anchored by Redwood Empire Food Bank, provides free groceries and meals to people in need. However, access is often hampered by logistical and financial challenges, including insufficient coordination among food distribution providers, long wait times, staff shortages, inconsistent funding and limited transportation options. Disparities are particularly acute in rural areas and underserved communities.

The report, commissioned by the Board of Supervisors in 2022 and prepared by Sebastopol nonprofit Ag Innovations, offers 15 strategies and recommendations for local government and nonprofits to work together to improve access to healthy food. It is based on interviews with County officials, nonprofit leaders, frontline care workers and people experiencing food insecurity. A PDF of the Sonoma County Food Distribution System Assessment can be downloaded here.

“We found that the County has an opportunity and strong community support to lead Sonoma County food and nutrition security responses collaboratively,” the report concluded. “Many people in our study praised the County of Sonoma’s leadership and resources to address food and nutrition needs. People urged the County to lead the response and to work collaboratively throughout the county.”