New Principal for El Verano Elementary School Announced

Sonoma Valley Unified School District (SVUSD) is pleased to announce the appointment of Norma Oregon as the new Principal of El Verano Elementary School, effective July 1, 2026.

SVUSD looks forward to introducing Principal Oregon to students, families, and staff as she begins her leadership role at El Verano Elementary School this summer.

Ms. Oregon earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from California State University, Sacramento, a Master’s degree in Education Counseling, and a Pupil Personnel Services (PPS) credential. She later completed her Administrative Credential through National University.

Oregon previously served as the Associate Principal at San Pedro Elementary School in San Rafael, and prior to that served as Principal at Tomales Elementary School for 6 years. As a bilingual and bicultural educator, she has extensive experience supporting multilingual learners, strengthening literacy instruction, and collaborating with teachers to improve student outcomes. One of the accomplishments she is most proud of was supporting Tomales Elementary School in achieving strong reclassification rates among multilingual learners, supporting students in developing the language skills needed for academic success.

“I am excited and look forward to supporting El Verano Elementary as the new principal,” said Oregon. “My goal is to create positive working relationships, get to know the school community and partners, and continue growing academically. I look forward to building relationships with our families, students, and staff.”

Oregon believes students are most successful when they are supported as whole children and when schools provide safe, welcoming environments that celebrate both academic achievement and personal growth.

“Norma brings a wealth of experience, a deep commitment to students, and a relationship-centered leadership style,” said Superintendent Jason Sutter. “We are excited to welcome her to El Verano Elementary and know she will be a tremendous asset to the school community.”

Outside of work, Oregon enjoys spending time with her family, hiking, visiting the beach, and exploring Sonoma County on bicycle rides.

SVUSD looks forward to welcoming Principal Oregon to the El Verano community this summer.