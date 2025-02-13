Thanks for Article About Evacuation

Thank you for an excellent summary and evaluation about the evacuation routes. For those of us who fled Glen Ellen in October 2017 for Sonoma,it was a harrowing trip. We left early as the smoke was getting thick. There only appeared to be one route open at the time and it was south. For those who left later, there was burning along Arnold, with telephone poles ablaze and also brush near Sonoma Creek. Add hundreds of people at SDC site trying to get on the road, and you would get virtual gridlock. The initial evaluation of 90 or so seconds is just a fantasy. Just ask the people who experienced past fire emergencies and they will tell you!

Carol Page, Sonoma