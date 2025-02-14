Author Kim Stanley Robinson to Appear Live in Sonoma

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18 at 7:30 pm – LIVE in Sonoma

Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma, Andrews Hall

Tickets: $30 ($25 for Praxis members)



KIM STANLEY ROBINSON

Climate Work Ahead: A Vision for the Future

Kim Stanley Robinson’s NY Times bestseller, Ministry for the Future, will be the frame for this presentation. In this extraordinary work, Robinson relies on well-researched climate science and brilliantly conveys the urgency of the climate crisis that is already upon us. From portraying catastrophes that could happen in the near future (some have started) to showing some of the solutions that we could be adopting today, Robinson’s mastery of connecting the catastrophes we face with realistic solutions that currently exist is beautifully woven through a captivating story of the climate challenges we are facing today.

Kim Stanley Robinson is an American novelist, widely recognized as one of the foremost living writers of science fiction. His work has been described as “humanist science fiction” and “literary science fiction.” He has published twenty-two novels that have been translated into 24 languages. These books include the Mars Trilogy, New York 2140, Aurora, and Ministry for the Future. Many of his novels and stories have ecological, cultural, and political themes and feature scientists as heroes! Imagine that!

New York Times columnist Ezra Klein said this of Ministry for the Future:

“If I could get policymakers and citizens everywhere to read just one book this year, it would be Kim Stanley Robinson’s The Ministry for the Future.”

Robinson has won numerous awards, including the Hugo and Nebula awards for best novel, the Arthur C. Clarke award, and many others. The Atlantic labeled his work as “the gold-standard of realistic and highly literary, science-fiction writing.” In addition to mountain climbing and a deep reverence for Nature, Robinson holds a PhD. In English literature from UC San Diego and has taught at UC Davis.

Readers Books will have several of Robinson’s books available for sale and he will sign books after the presentation.