Sonoma Valley Historical Society Lecture About Early Chinese in Sonoma at The Community Center

The Sonoma Valley Historical Society, in partnership with the Sonoma Community Center, presents Peter Meyerhof who will talk about the Early Chinese in Sonoma and show a video “Murder at the Chinese Laundry.”

This lecture caps off an all day celebration of the Lunar New Year.

The lecture will be from 7-9 P.M. on Wednesday February 19th at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 East Napa Street, Sonoma. Registration is $10 per person. Go to https//center.vbotickets.com to purchase tickets.