Under the Sun Interview: Betzy Chavez, First District Field Representative

By Anna Pier

The day Rebecca Hermosillo was sworn in as our District One Supervisor, Sonoma’s Betzy Chavez began work as her bilingual Field Representative to our Valley. She works at the East Sonoma County Services Center, 19080 Lomita Avenue, Sonoma.

How long have you known Supervisor Hermosillo? I first met Rebecca when she was Director of Teen Services, and she gave me a tour. I was really impressed. It was clear she had built such a good team there. That’s true about my new job with her. Her diligence has put together a team that really meshes well. When I read the job description for this Field Representative position, I felt I was checking all the boxes. All my previous work has led to this.

Tell me your story. From the beginning? Well, I was born in the State of Mexico, in San Cristóbal de Ecatepec. My parents, Salvador Chavez and Kris Picazo, were very young, and very poor. My father had gone to LA where we had family, to work. When I was three, my mother made the decision that our family should all go to LA. They had a “coyote” of course to help them get across. He introduced them to a Mexican couple who were US citizens, who drove me across the border as their daughter. My parents met up with me in LA. It was a brave but scary thing to do – they risked never seeing me again.

Then? After picking oranges in LA, they moved to Bloomfield, then Penngrove, and finally Sonoma. My father was recommended to be the foreman of Sobre Vista Ranch, so my parents moved our family there, where we’ve lived and grown up. My parents’ work ethic is what brought them here. I feel very blessed, to have grown up in such a beautiful, safe place.

Other influences? Migrant Ed (a program of the U.S. Department of Education to ensure children of mobile farm workers complete high school) sent a counselor to our home. This was so powerful. It helped my parents understand how to do whatever it took for their children to be successful in school. My father left school to work after second grade, and my mother finished middle school. But they were determined for us to get an education. Later, when I was an undergrad at Sonoma State, I worked for Migrant Ed. I had seen the impact it had on my family,

You three came here undocumented. What’s your situation now? The amnesty of the Reagan era made everything work out for us. They were able to follow the process to become legal residents, taking classes at Altimira. As their daughter, I automatically became a citizen when I turned 18. By that time, I had already graduated from SVHS and was an incoming freshman at SSU.

Your parents opened Picazo Café. Fifteen years ago. It’s been a family business, and I’ve been immersed in it, even with my other jobs. I had just started my job as a counselor at Sonoma High when they opened. The Café had a terrible fire last summer that forced us outdoors. Right when I started my new job they were able to move inside. How would I have been able to do this work if my dad was still outside, working in the cold? All the experiences we encounter have kept us grounded, kept us humble. Resilient.

You were first in your family to graduate college? Yes. I got a BA at Sonoma State in Spanish with a minor in Psychology. I went directly to graduate study at SSU, and got a Masters degree in counseling. My first job was a counselor at Sonoma Valley High. I very much admire my parents, and I would talk with my newcomer students about the sacrifices that their parents were making so they could get an education. It’s important not to lose sight of that. I’ve made sure that my children understand that their life is in part due to the enormous sacrifices their grandparents made.

Tell me about your children. I have four daughters – Xitlali “XiXi” (pron. See-See), and the twins Nelli and Kelsei. All Aztec-Mayan names. They are all working while they are studying, paying their way, and it looks like they will all graduate from college in 2026. My youngest, Divina, is in kinder at Flowery.

You’ve been an active volunteer. My passion is serving my community. Many boards – La Luz, Boys and Girls Club, Impact100 Next Gen. For the County, the Economic Development Collaborative, Measure O Citizens Oversight Committee, and the Mental Health Board; and others, including Community Action Partnership, Community Development Commission, and Los Cien.

And you have had other jobs in the Valley. Yes, at La Luz, where I was Director of Strategic Partnerships. This has given me many deep connections in the Valley. And as Education Specialist at Hanna Institute, where I managed the Equity in Education Initiative and led bilingual Trauma Informed Practices trainings worldwide.

What is most challenging in your new job? There’s never enough funding to meet every need. However, I work with a very resourceful Supervisor. I’ve seen Supervisor Hermosillo think outside the box to accomplish what many would consider impossible.

What is the best part? Being able to serve this community at a whole new level. I feel incredibly fortunate to work with a Supervisor and a team that not only brings knowledge and experience but leads with empathy, heart, and passion. It’s remarkable to be part of her team.