Catherine Sevenau: Why Am I Here?

Dharma: “We’ve been brought here for a very short time, against our will, and we don’t know why.”

I love that line. But what is the point of our birth, life and death? Why are we here? What is our purpose? These thoughts keep some up at night; others have never examined the questions.

I don’t believe we’re here on a whim; I suspect we each have a purpose – even if only to serve as a warning for others. But for whatever reason we are in this body on this planet at this time, we all have gifts to give, we make a difference, and we want to matter.

Suppose we are here to discover our true selves and to serve others through our unique, creative expressions. I’ve been fortunate to have talented teachers who lived according to their true calling. They held their teachings – be it dance, writing or consciousness – as their responsibility and duty to others, and it’s what they lived for. Not everyone could hear what they had to say or were interested, but many hung on for the ride, and it was wild. They brought out our best and turned us into dancers who felt our rhythms, writers who found our voices, and questioners who found our own answers. Rattling our cages, they shook loose our cobwebs. They were committed, passionate, on fire, and gave generously of themselves. I forever bow to them for rocking my boat.

So why am I here? Looking for my life’s purpose was like a fish looking for water: though it was all around me, it seemed impossible to see. However, when I examined my commitments, where I direct my energy, and where I lose track of time amidst my total absorption, my unique gifts became apparent: I’m a connector, here to keep “family” together – historically, biographically and personally. I’m here to be a storyteller, to make people think and to make them laugh. I’m here to teach. I know a lot about some things and a little about others. These engagements, individually and in concert, dance inside me.

I get this magnetic pull where wild horses can’t stop me. I didn’t plan on starting a carrot juice company any more than I planned on owning a real estate business. Nor did I plan on getting married (though walking down the aisle, I knew it was a bad idea), being a mother, a businesswoman, a seeker, a dancer or a writer. Life happens. My childhood, genetics and karma played a part, along with my choices in life. I listen to that pull in my gut, even when it makes no sense. I pay attention to the clues that come my way and connect the dots. I notice when synchronicity appears. Curiosity, excitement and trust propel me to do what I love. I follow my heart and continue on the winding path, wherever it leads.

There was a time when I struggled, when I had no idea what I was supposed to be doing. In my angst, a wise friend and teacher gently put his hand on my shoulder and said, “You don’t have to do anything, you just be you.” Seems easy enough, to show up and simply be me… except when I wear my halo too tight or am annoyingly bossy; then I get to be the warning for others. Yeah, well … sometimes you get to be the windshield, and sometimes you get to be the bug.