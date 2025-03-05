Concerns About the 120-Unit Development on Broadway

While Red Tail Multifamily Land Development, LLC has undertaken several notable projects, there have been some concerns and challenges associated with their developments:

Community Opposition and Planning Challenges

Bailard Avenue Housing Project in Carpinteria, California: This proposed 173-unit mixed-income multifamily housing development faced significant opposition from local residents and city leadership. Concerns centered around potential impacts on surrounding neighborhoods and feelings of exclusion from the planning process. (Source: independent.com)

Affordable Housing Provisions: In discussions about the Bailard Avenue project, Santa Barbara County Supervisors emphasized the need for a higher percentage of affordable units. The initial plan included 41 affordable units out of 173, which some officials felt was insufficient to address the county’s housing affordability crisis. (Source: edhat.com)

Operational and Management Concerns

Employee Feedback: Reviews from employees at Red Tail Residential, an affiliated property management company, indicate issues such as inadequate training, poor communication from supervisors, and a lack of support from upper management. For instance, a former property manager described their experience as one of the worst positions held, citing no training and vindictive upper management. (Source: indeed.com)

Customer Complaints: The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has recorded multiple complaints against Red Tail Residential. Issues reported include delays in lease processing, unresponsive management, and challenges in obtaining refunds. (Source: bbb.org)

These instances suggest that while Red Tail Multifamily Land Development, LLC is active in pursuing multifamily housing projects of the very sort Sonoma needs and wants, they have encountered community resistance, concerns over affordable housing commitments, and operational challenges within their property management affiliate. So please proceed cautiously!

Alan Nathan

Sonoma