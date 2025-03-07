120-Unit Project Is An Attractive Proposition

Relative to some of the other projects built or proposed, I believe this is an attractive proposition. While I’d rather see this parcel remain unbuilt, or with less density in favor of open space and the rural character of lower Broadway, that is likely unrealistic today. I also like the fact that the developer will maintain ownership, and that these homes will be rented rather than sold. But just wait until the free housing coalition gets a load of this. There will be much clutching of pearls, rending of garments, and howls of disapproval because the rest of us, in their eyes racist scoundrels due to the fact that we worked hard to be able to own homes, aren’t being forced to subsidize this project.

Martin Laney

Sonoma