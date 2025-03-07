After forty years of doing comedy, Brian Posehn is coming home to Sonoma for one night only

By Alyssa Conder

You may know Brian from one of his many television and comedy shows, but this is Sonoma, so chances are you remember him best in his role as student at Dunbar, Altimira, or Sonoma Valley High. As exciting as it is for us when a Sonoma local makes a name for himself, it’s just as exciting for Brian to be returning home.

“Sebastiani Theatre, growing up in Sonoma, this is a big gig for me. Usually when I have performances coming up, I am not thinking about what to do because I already have an act. To be performing in the theatre where I first saw JAWS is next level. My mom used to drop me off at the theater with movie money, and be gone all day. The Sebastiani was a big part of forming who I have become. The first time I performed comedy in Sonoma was 1991, on the stage in the Plaza. The last time was at Cabaret Sauvignon in 1992. And to do it at the legendary Sebastiani Theatre, where I may or may not have written, “George Washington slept here…” on the seat in front of me during a Clint Eastwood matinee, is pretty cool and kind of a full-circle moment for me.

“I plan to get choked up after the show or the next morning over breakfast at The Girl and the Fig. It feels really good to come back to perform on this stage to an audience that (hopefully) includes my childhood friends.

“The fact that I missed this last SVHS reunion for ‘84 was a bummer. Luckily, this show was coming up on my calendar and would be a fantastic way to see some of my old pals and have a drink or three at the Town Square bar. If only someone would send me a Toto’s Combo from Mary’s before the show, it would be a perfect trip. I only wish my grandparents, George and Grace Turner, and my Mom, Carole Posehn, could have seen me at the Sebastiani, it would make up for most of what I put them through. Although my mom would have probably brought a lot of friends from the Sonoma Developmental Center and I would’ve definitely embarrassed her with a few bits.”

The films Brian saw at the Sebastiani Theatre helped him become the comedian he is today. “In comedy,” he says, “it takes a while to find your own voice. You start out acting like other comedians. The comedians I loved were Steve Martin and Robin Williams. I would listen to their records, stand-up, recorded right across the bridge in San Francisco. They were my comedians, connected and local, using references that I understood.

“And then I became obsessed with all the 80’s movies. The Sebastiani was different then, the same movie would stay in the theatre for weeks, and I would go watch them all more than once.”

Brian has an impressive resume, having worked with top names in comedy like Sarah Silverman and David Cross, and he now finds himself writing more and more.

“During the Pandemic, comedy was nearly impossible. It was really not the same, trying to perform to an audience on a zoom. Instead, I decided to write comic books.”

The comic books are “GROMMETS,” co-written with fan favorite Rick Remender. A loving look at 80s skate culture based on true adventures of two punk and metal misfits and their close circle of pals, and RIFTERS written with Joe Trohman (guitar player for Fall Out Boy). Time travel police procedural with jokes. I highly suggest you read the artists’ impressive bios on the website, imagecomics.com, and support our local star by coming to his show at the Sebastiani on Saturday March 8, 7 p.m., and picking up copies of his comic books.

Brian is on hold for a Big Bang theory spinoff, which he is excited about.