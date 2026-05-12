KSVY Radio To Host Community Media Forum

Sonoma Valley radio station, KSVY 93.1 FM, has announced a Community Media Forum, focused on shaping the future of local media. The event follows a listener survey as part of a three-year strategic roadmap for the station. Forum organizers say the event is designed to bring community voices directly into the station’s planning process.

“We’ve gathered a lot of thoughtful input through the survey,” said Ronny Joe Grooms, Director of Programming and Communications at KSVY. “Now, we’re opening the room to continue the conversation and to build what comes next together.”

The forum will include an overview of current insights, followed by open discussion and community input. Participants will have the opportunity to share ideas and perspectives on how KSVY can continue to serve Sonoma through radio, television and community story telling. Organizers are encouraging participation from a wide range of community members, including listeners, nonprofit leaders, business owners, artists, educators, and students.

The forum will be held on Thursday, May 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Hall.

RSVP is not required but appreciated by forum organizers.