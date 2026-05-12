Protect Yourself from Lyme Disease

Take Simple Steps to Prevent Tick Bites

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Lyme disease remains the most common vector-borne disease in the United States. Officials at the Marin/Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District are reminding residents that taking simple precautions before, during, and after spending time outdoors can significantly reduce the risk of tick bites and tick-borne diseases.

“Ticks are a natural part of our local environment, especially in wooded and grassy areas, but a few simple habits can make a big difference,” said Dr. Kelly Furey, Scientific Programs Manager for the Marin/Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District. “Using repellent, wearing protective clothing, and doing a quick tick check after being outside are easy steps that help keep you, your family, and your pets safe.”

District lab staff conduct routine tick surveillance at parks and public lands throughout Marin and Sonoma counties. Collected ticks are tested for Borrelia burgdorferi, the bacterium that causes Lyme disease. Year to year, the infection rate among western black-legged ticks typically ranges from 2.10% to 4.08%

Follow these three simple steps to help minimize exposure to ticks and tick-borne diseases:

REPEL: Apply an EPA-registered insect repellent such as DEET (at least 20%), IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus (PMD), or Picaridin. Treat clothing and gear with permethrin and wear light-colored long-sleeved shirts and long pants.

INSPECT: Check yourself, your children, and your pets for ticks during and after time spent in tick habitat.

REMOVE: Remove ticks promptly and correctly using fine-tipped tweezers. Grasp the tick as close to the skin as possible and pull straight out. Place clothing in a dryer on high heat for 10 minutes to kill ticks and shower soon after being outdoors to wash away any unattached ticks.

More information about ticks and tick-bite prevention can be found at www.msmosquito.org