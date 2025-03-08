Appreciates Story of Maryanne at SDC

Thank you, David Bolling, for your eloquent, heartful and ironic story of Maryanne. It truly warmed my heart. I lived on the Old Hill Ranch behind SDC for many happy years, remember well some of the unique residents who spent their lives there, and knew many people who worked there, including my late husband Ray Jacobsen. I painted a mural in one of the classrooms where Reva Metzger and Peggy Bair led innovative workshops. My daughter rode her pony all over those unfenced hills, and she still walks her dog around the property. I’m sure there are hundreds of stories like mine. Let’s hope and pray for a win-win resolution to that beautiful landmark’s re-development.

Barbara Jacobsen

Sonoma Valley