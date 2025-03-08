Greenlinks Infrastructure Policies Embraced by Sonoma City Council in Its 2025 Goals

Greenlinks, a set of green infrastructure policies and goals supported by a broad coalition of community groups and city commissions, was included in the adoption of the council’s 2025 goals at its meeting of March 5, 2025.

Over the last year, advocates of the Greenlinks concept have appeared before a receptive Sonoma Planning Commission and have repeatedly addressed the City Council to stress its value to the environmental, economic and cultural life of the City of Sonoma. They also pointed out the ways in which such policies satisfy State of California goals and coincide with similar policies in other communities in Sonoma County. In material submitted for City Council consideration by Sedra Nathan of the Valley of the Moon Garden Club and member on the City’s Climate Action Commision, Caitlin Cornwall of the Sonoma Ecology Center, John Donnelly of the Parks, Recreation and Open Space Commission and Connie Schelein of the Cultural and Fine Arts Commission, it was noted that:

Greenlinks is intended to enhance pedestrian safety and accessibility throughout the city by implementing an interconnected network of paths and routes that link neighborhoods, schools, parks, and key infrastructure, ensuring safe, accessible routes for walking and biking while enhancing mobility, public safety, and community connectivity.

Further, Greenlinks can help foster a vibrant, culturally rich public realm through a network of public spaces that integrate art, culture, and heritage sites, connecting neighborhoods, greenways, and key entry points to create a unified and enriching experience for residents and visitors. This framework will make art accessible throughout Sonoma, fostering community pride, engagement, and economic vitality.

Finally, advocates pointed out that using Greenlinks as a strategic infrastructure plan to guide investment potentially creates multiple benefits across economic development, tourism, public health, safety, climate resilience, and sustainability, adding that it is an economic resilience strategy. By integrating green infrastructure, sustainable mobility, and climate adaptation, Greenlinks strengthens local businesses, reduces long-term costs, and ensures Sonoma can adapt to future economic shifts and climate challenges. Investing in connected green spaces now will future-proof Sonoma against extreme heat, flooding, and other climate risks while ensuring long-term economic stability and community well-being.

Led by the vigorous support of Mayor Patricia Farrar-Rivas, the rest of the City Council also registered their concurrence and the Greenlinks goal was added to the other goals for the coming year. City Manager David Guhin indicated that his budgeting and establishment of staff priorities will include satisfying the Greenlinks goal.