Likes the Roundabout on Arnold Drive

I’ve traveled Arnold Drive, by auto, bicycle, horse, and on foot since the 1960s. I’ve driven through that intersection thousands of times. By the time the roundabout was installed, traffic at that intersection, especially late in the day, was a backup nightmare. And many frustrated drivers ignored the right of way rules. I was happy to see that addressed, although at the time, I didn’t favor a roundabout, but rather a stoplight. Boy, was I wrong. Since it debuted, it’s been a MASSIVE improvement over the four way stop, and I believe it’s superior to a stoplight. As you point out, roundabouts have proliferated for hundreds of years. For good reason, and this intersection is a prime example. Don’t let perfect be the enemy of improvement.

Martin Laney