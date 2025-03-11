Gala Night of Magic: Sebastiani Theatre To Celebrate 91st Year

The Sebastiani Theatre is celebrating its 91st birthday with a special fundraising presentation, entitled “An Incredible Night of Magic.” The gala, magical evening is scheduled for Saturday, April 5, at the historic Theatre on Sonoma Plaza.

The public is invited to a reception with drinks, hors d’oeuvres and music from 5:30 to 7 p.m. preceding the magic show, which will feature a quintet of magicians, including Sonoma’s own Roger Rhoten, the theatre’s shape-shifting executive director and, for the past 35 years, the human glue that has kept the cherished community resource together.

A live auction, driven by Sonoma’s own singing auctioneer Ellen Toscano, will begin at 7 p.m.

The “Incredible Night of Magic,” will feature the following masters of legerdemain:

Christopher Har, the legendary “Thing” from the “Addams Family” films. More than just the owner of talented digits, Hart gets to use his whole body in his multi-award-winning magic act. He has purposefully set his magic to music, which breaks down language barriers while he travels the world performing.

Patrick Martin, is known for his proficiency both on stage and in up-front, close-up magic. The universal quality of his magic and humor have been featured worldwide, from Europe to Indonesia and Japan. Muhammad Ali raved, “Hands like lightning, Patrick is the greatest!”

Les Arnold & Dazzle combine for one of the funniest magic parody acts today. Les works with his daughter, “Dazzle,” appearing on the “Masters of Illusion” TV show four times, while appearing as regular performers at The Magic Castle, in Los Angeles.

Roger Rhoten’s magic skills include keeping the Sebastiani Theatre alive and thriving for the better part of four decades, but he has also mastered amazing magical feats, mysteries, and wondrous novelties on stage.

Tobias, the Mystic – Local son Tobias, a mentee of Roger’s since the age of 10, performs feats of astounding and death-defying wonder, first seen and often perfected on the Sebastiani Theatre stage. Tobias makes sword swallowing look like a light lunch.

The music of the Neil Fontano Quartet will be featured, throughout the evening, along with the enchanting vocalist, Stella Heath.

The Sebastiani Theatre is located on the Plaza in Sonoma at 476 First Street East. Tickets for the 91st anniversary celebration can be ordered online at www.sebastianitheatre.com.

The price for a VIP Seat is $250; General Admission tickets are $150. Sponsorships are available, information is on the website. Credit cards are accepted.

Ellen Toscano, “The Singing Auctioneer,” has been a professional singer, actress and stage performer most of her life, starting at the Sebastiani Theatre stage when she was eight years old. Ellen spent ten years as a lead performer in the longest running musical revue in the world, San Francisco’s “Beach Blanket Babylon.”

Guests for the 91st birthday event are invited to dress in their finest 1930’s attire.

The Sebastiani Theatre is a registered 501(c)(3) Non-Profit organization, located at 476 First St East on Sonoma’s historic plaza. Telephone (707) 996-9756.