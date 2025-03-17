Can Democracy Save Us?

Editor:

Now that we Boomers have raised a couple of generations of Little Mermaids and Axe Men, the result seems to be a group of naïve, uninformed adults who would gladly trade freedom and democracy for more social media “likes.” Our grown children are tearfully posting their goodbyes to a digital god while the real goodbye unfolds in Washington D.C.

Social media-worshiping high school mean girls turned ‘influencers’ immersing in empty digital culture. Is this the natural evolution of soft living?

We reached for the stars and assumed we stood on solid ground. Newer cars on battered roads with surging obesity and drug addiction, we watched our food reduced to colorful cardboard and mountains of plastic.

How did it all happen so fast?

But the real question is – is it too late? America looks like a ship headed for the rocks. For decades our two-party system has not served our citizens but worked for its corporate oligarchs. Politicians choosing power and money over the interests of the nation’s working people.

But now, caught in an undertow of hate, apathy, poverty, hopelessness and greed, is it time to steer for the rocks? Is shipwreck the best answer for a fresh start?

No, of course not. No need to break something to get a better one. Demolition isn’t home improvement. We’ve fought, died, bled and defended an ideal for over 250 years of trial and error.

Time to trade outrage for action. Find people we believe can lead us to a better future. Start in our towns, our cities, our counties and states. We hold the power to move mountains of wrong with the screens in our hands. Never has there been a more accessible and affordable call to action than social media. It’s time we all worked to use it for positive change. Start on Facebook, Instagram, TicTok, have a meeting, choose a goal, choose action over words.

Ann Hare

Sonoma