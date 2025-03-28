71-unit Affordable Housing Project in El Verano Gets Funded

The Sonoma County Community Development Commission announced today that it has finalized construction financing for Summer Oaks, and work on the multifamily housing project in Sonoma Valley is scheduled to begin today.

The new multifamily development will provide 71 affordable housing units, allocated across three income tiers: 30, 50, and 60 percent of the area’s median income. To qualify for a unit at 60 percent of the area’s medium income, a family of four would have to make $82,980 or less per year.

“My colleagues and I are thrilled to be bringing much-needed affordable housing to Sonoma Valley,” said Sonoma County Supervisor Rebecca Hermosillo, whose district includes Summer Oaks. “This project represents a critical step in addressing the housing needs of our community, and we are grateful for the collaboration of all our partners MidPen Housing, as well as the state and federal funds that made it all possible.

While offsite construction, funded in part with federal Community Development Block Grant funds provided by the Community Development Commission, began in the fall of 2024, construction on the housing portion of the project is set to break ground today with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2026.

Developed by MidPen Housing Corporation, Summer Oaks will be located at 175 W. Verano Avenue near Sonoma. The project will offer 97 surface parking spaces at the rear portion of the site. In addition to receiving rental assistance through the Department of Housing and Urban Development Section 8 Project-based Vouchers, Summer Oaks has secured financing from the HOME Investment Partnerships Program through the Community Development Commission and multiple state programs, including the Joe Serna, Jr. Farmworker Housing Grant Program and the Infill Infrastructure Grant programs from the California Department of Housing and Community Development.

Summer Oaks will be situated on 3.33 acres of vacant land in unincorporated Sonoma County, within walking distance of a local park, health center and transit services. The development will feature six three-story buildings, offering a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Notably, 15 percent of the units will meet accessibility standards, and the remaining units will be adaptable for individuals with disabilities.

Summer Oaks is part of a broader effort by the County of Sonoma to increase affordable housing opportunities and improve the overall quality of life for local residents.