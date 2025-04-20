Praxis Earth Day Live Event Features Founder of the Women’s Earth and Climate Network

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 30 at 6:00 pm

A Salon Event at a private home in Sonoma. Refreshments provided.

Space is limited space, so please register early.

Tickets: $25 ($20 for Praxis members) www.praxispeace.org

OSPREY ORIELLE LAKE

Worldviews: Remaking a World in Crisis

Osprey Orielle Lake is the founder and director of the Women’s Earth and Climate Action Network (WECAN), which brought together 100 global women leaders to draft and implement a “Women’s Climate Action Agenda.” She serves on the executive committee for the Global Alliance for the Rights of Nature and has been a core organizer of international Rights of Nature Tribunals. She is the author of Uprisings for the Earth: Reconnecting Culture with Nature, which won the 2011 Nautilus Book Award. Her latest book is “The Story is in Our Bones: How Worldviews and Climate Justice Can Remake a World in Crisis.” Her writing about climate justice, women in leadership and other environmental topics have been featured in The Guardian, Common Dreams, Earth Island Journal, The Ecologist, Ecowatch, and many other publications.

Osprey works nationally and internationally with grassroots, Indigenous leaders, policy-makers, business leaders, and scientists to promote climate justice, resilient communities, and a just transition to a clean energy future. Osprey’s climate knowledge and connection to indigenous wisdom has enabled her to lead successful environment-saving political campaigns internationally. She is in a unique position to talk about how to influence climate policy and where the inflection points are. She will also report on the UN Climate meeting that was held last November in Baku, Azerbaijan.