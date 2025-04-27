 Press "Enter" to skip to content

The Springs MAC Community Farmers Market is BACK June 1

The Springs MAC is pleased to announce the grand return of one of Boyes Hot Springs’ most beloved traditions — The Springs Community Farmers Market!

Every Sunday starting June 1 | 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
15 Boyes Blvd. (at the Springs Community Plaza), Sonoma
Come out and enjoy:

  • Fresh, locally grown produce
  • Unique artisan goods
  • Mouthwatering food
  • Live entertainment
  • Family-friendly funEach week brings new seasonal delights, amazing vendors, and that unbeatable community “vibra”. Whether you’re shopping, snacking, or just soaking it all in — there’s something for everyone.
