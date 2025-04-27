The Springs MAC Community Farmers Market is BACK June 1

The Springs MAC is pleased to announce the grand return of one of Boyes Hot Springs’ most beloved traditions — The Springs Community Farmers Market!
Every Sunday starting June 1 | 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
15 Boyes Blvd. (at the Springs Community Plaza), Sonoma
Come out and enjoy:
- Fresh, locally grown produce
- Unique artisan goods
- Mouthwatering food
- Live entertainment
- Family-friendly funEach week brings new seasonal delights, amazing vendors, and that unbeatable community “vibra”. Whether you’re shopping, snacking, or just soaking it all in — there’s something for everyone.
Be First to Comment