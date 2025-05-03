Paper Shredding Benefits American Cancer Society

The Just Old Friends Relay for Life team will host its annual secure paper shredding fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 10 in the parking lot behind Safeway, 477 W. Napa St., Sonoma. Proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society.

During the past 10 years, the volunteer team of longtime friends has raised more than $100,000 for cancer research and patient services. This year the group hopes to top its 2024 paper-shredding earnings of $8,000.

To support the effort, bring bags and boxes of old documents, tax records, receipts, etc. Staples needn’t be removed. Enter the Safeway back parking lot from Fifth Street West, next to Sassarini Elementary School and look for the commercial paper shredding truck.

Members of the Sonoma Valley car club the Devils Darlin’s will help Just Old Friends members with unloading materials for shredding. Motorists don’t have to leave their vehicles.

There is no set fee. Tax-deductible donations will be taken, with donation receipts available. Checks should be made payable to the American Cancer Society.

Just Old Friends members are dedicated to the fight against cancer. Members include cancer survivors and those who’ve lost loved ones to the disease.

For more information, contact Relay for Life team captain Golly McGinty at 707-321-3290 or email c21golly@gmail.com.