Local Girl Scout Cadettes Earn Silver Award from Girl Scouts of the USA

On April 26, Girl Scout Troop 10404 hosted an Outdoor Skills Day for 19 youth aged 8-12 for their Silver Award Project. The Silver Award is the second highest award of the Girl Scouts of the USA, and the highest award that a Girl Scout Cadette can earn. Through skits and rotations, the girls researched and taught pocket knives, compasses, first aid, proper clothing, knot tying, campfire making and outdoor manners.

Friedman’s donated ropes and dowels and the Sonoma Garden Park for allowed the use of their venue. The five 7th graders also made an “Introduction to Camping” video in partnership with the Sonoma Ecology Center to be shown to the Sonoma Valley 5th graders before their school’s camping overnight at Sugarloaf. Each girl contributed 50 hours to their project identifying a need in our community, developing a plan to help the need, and implementing the project from inception to the final write-up with minimal adult support. Congratulations to Isla Bennett (Adele), Chloe Coffey (Adele), Kaila Seyms (Altimira), Nomi Signer (Adele), and Mitali Sriram (St. Francis) on this achievement! Friedman’s donated ropes and dowels and the Sonoma Garden Park for allowed the use of their venue. The five 7th graders also made an “Introduction to Camping” video in partnership with the Sonoma Ecology Center to be shown to the Sonoma Valley 5th graders before their school’s camping overnight at Sugarloaf. Each girl contributed 50 hours to their project identifying a need in our community, developing a plan to help the need, and implementing the project from inception to the final write-up with minimal adult support. Congratulations to Isla Bennett (Adele), Chloe Coffey (Adele), Kaila Seyms (Altimira), Nomi Signer (Adele), and Mitali Sriram (St. Francis) on this achievement!