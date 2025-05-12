Indictment for Bribery Brought Against the Owners of DeNova Homes

On April 3, 2025, a criminal indictment was filed against the father and son owners of De Nova Homes, a development company that has built two housing developments in the City of Sonoma (Hummingbird Cottages and Mockingbird Estates) and has a third application in the works for an apartment complex on Highway 12.

As reported in the East Bay Times, the two are accused of attempting to bribe a city councilman in the City of Antioch, who reported the bribery to authorities. He claims he was offered a total of $15,000 in order to vote favorably to support a De Nova project. A portion of that sum was offered during a video-recorded meeting.

Their attorney, Winston Chan, reportedly told the East Bay Times that the charges are false.

The entirety of the indictment can be viewed HERE.