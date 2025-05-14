Change Coming Quickly to Press Democrat and Local Journalism

The Press Democrat Newsroom Guild released the following on Social Media on May 13.

“Members of the Press Democrat newsroom guild were given voluntary buyout offers today. This comes less than two weeks after SMI, (led by Darius Anderson), the owners of the Press Democrat, sold to MediaNews Group (led by the notorious hedge fund Alden Global Capital).

12:30 PM · May 13, 2025”

A member of the Press Democrat staff posted the following on her Facebook page:

“MNG (MediaNews Group) is following a familiar script that has played out across their acquired properties, where they immediately aim to get rid of journalists, in direct contradiction to what they say about their commitment to journalism. Although this buyout offer is voluntary, there is growing concern that workforce reductions are imminent, which would detrimentally affect our local news coverage.”

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it available.